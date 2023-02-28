Happy Death Day Filmmaker Pitched an Apocalyptic Third Film Writer and Director Christopher Landon recently offered fans a little more insight into the premise of the proposed Happy Death Day 3.

Happy Death Day is one of the few widely loved horror titles by genre fans that happen to fall within a PG-13, teen-focused demographic, and it has even earned itself two Blumhouse-produced films to date. Still, despite its first-film traction, the lackluster box-office numbers that came attached to the film's sequel Happy Death Day 2U, seemingly fizzled out any future for the franchise despite writer and director Christopher Landon being extremely vocal about his hopes to complete this potential trilogy event.

In fact, just as recently as this month, Landon has openly admitted that the proposed third film's biggest roadblock has been an unavoidable big-budget concept, neglecting to divulge any major plot details – until now, when the hands-on filmmaker decided to dive a little deeper into the potential for a Happy Death Day 3 while promoting his new Netflix project We Have a Ghost.

Happy Death Day: Apocalypse?

When discussing the actual proposed plans for the third installment of Happy Death Day, Landon explains to The Wrap that "The third movie was going to be an epic apocalyptic adventure with still elements of horror. That was not getting left behind." Landon then teased, "But yeah, we were going to change gears again, and it was going to be bigger. I think that was probably also what held us back a touch because the concept for the third movie is a bigger, much bigger movie."

Obviously, there's been pretty consistent chatter and overall interest from those attached to the Happy Death Day universe, with very open (and less promising) discussions about the studio's interest in expansion preventing it from moving ahead. Unfortunately, as more time passes, it makes the future of this franchise feel even less tangible due to their concerns, but at least it's still comforting to know that the passion of those involved is still alive.

All things considered, would you like to see a third film, or was the sequel enough to appease your appetite for the youthful horror franchise?