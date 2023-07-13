Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, harrison ford, indiana jones, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford Shares His Response to the Fate of Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford is sharing his thoughts on the designated fate of his character in Disney's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

We've known that Harrison Ford planned to depart from the Indiana Jones franchise after this recent installment, but what we weren't sure of was the character's potential ending.

With many wondering whether he'd ultimately live or die, the cinematic speculation has officially been laid to rest now that the film has finally revealed his fate. But is the iconic actor satisfied with the ending? Click elsewhere if you're looking to avoid spoilers…

Was Harrison Ford Satisfied with the Fate in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

While recently speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the fate of his character in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, its irreplaceable star admits, "When the script came out, it didn't have Indiana Jones dying, so we didn't need to talk about it. During the course of filming, it came up a few times, and James Mangold said he didn't want to be the one to kill me. I think it's a good choice to leave him in the condition we see him at the end of the film. Most of his problems have been solved, dealt with. He's back to the form that we like to see him in, I think. And I think it's a wonderful last scene… I really like it."

When discussing his interest in stepping away from the role of Indiana Jones and retiring the character once and for all, Ford recently explained, "This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film. I had been ambitious to do this film for ten years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that. It was a joyous moment for me. I think it's a rare situation that I find myself in. I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by [Steven Spielberg] and [George Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters now.

