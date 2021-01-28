HBO Max Promo: The Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat, and More Featured

Warner Bros. and HBO Max are continuing to try and promote their hybrid release schedule even as some of the movies remain up in the air in terms of whether or not they are actually going to end up on the service. Warner Bros. managed to placate Legendary enough to get Godzilla vs. Kong on the service, but there are rumors that Dune could be a regular theatrical release along with The Matrix 4. We'll have to see what happens when it comes to those movies, but right now, they have released another new promo that has new footage from The Suicide Squad, The Many Saints of Newark, Mortal Kombat, and more.

The whole HBO Max decision is fascinating in that there are certain movies that could benefit from a release like this. Mortal Kombat is probably the most obvious of the releases that are coming out soon. That is appealing to a niche audience, and the people that would have gone to the theaters to support it would go regardless. However, other people that are on the fence that already have an HBO Max subscription who are bored on the weekend might check it out just because. It's the bigger movies, like The Matrix 4 or The Suicide Squad, that have box office appeal and don't really the hybrid release. However, picking and choosing is a can of worms that Warner Bros. clearly didn't want to open, so I can't really blame them for going for an "all or nothing" approach.

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. It will be released on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.