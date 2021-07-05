Heritage Auctions' Anime Art Auction Breaks $2.1 Million Record

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas Texas, primarily dealing with auction lots of the comic, video game, trading card, and collectible variety, recently held what they deemed to be the world's largest auction of anime art ever. This being the case, it attracted nearly 3,000 bidders from all parts of the globe and fetched a total sum of over $2,100,000! This proves to be a record sale and thus established this auction as the largest anime art auction indeed.

According to Heritage Auctions, their June 25th-27th auction, called The Art of Anime and Everything Cool Auction, had a yield by sell-through rates of 100% by value and 99.8% by lots sold. This is a huge deal for the auction house in the short term, and for anime as an art form in the long term, proving, perhaps more than already established, that anime is a lucrative collectible investment.

Heritage Auctions is already planning to conduct a second auction based on The Art of Anime and Everything Cool. Furthermore, according to the press release put out by Heritage:

"The hits and big moments in this sale came from all over," Heritage Auctions Animation Art Director Jim Lentz said. "Record breaking prices were seen for lots from Astro Boy, Dragon Ball, Ghost in the Shell, Pokémon, Vampire Hunter D, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and all the films from Studio Ghibli and Miyazaki.

What do you think about this news of a record-breaking auction series? Has Heritage Auctions piqued your interest in the past? Let us know what you think in the comments below!