Hideo Kojima Says He's Very Hands-On with Death Stranding Adaptation

Metal Gear Solid director Hideo Kojima recently elaborated about his current responsibilities for the upcoming Death Stranding film.

Hollywood adaptations of video games have always been a struggle to bring to fruition. In most cases, it can turn into a costly venture that doesn't offer studios enough profit to generate a sequel. Though occasionally, there's a popular title that gives higher-ups enough hope to validate (and reinvigorate) their attempts.

So after seeing success with titles like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and HBO's The Last of Us, fans are eager to see what the next big title could be – with plenty of potential behind the upcoming Death Stranding project currently in development. But don't expect the game's primary mastermind to be helming this particular story.

Death Stranding's Hideo Kojima Isn't Directing the Live-Action Version, Despite Being Heavily Involved

The massively popular Metal Gear Solid director, game developer, writer, and producer Hideo Kojima (a total jack of all trades) recently took to his official Twitter account to explain that the upcoming live-action adaptation of Death Stranding requires a lot of his own hands-on involvement and plenty of responsibilities to consider despite avoiding the highly-coveted directorial position. The popular game developer told fans, "Just to be clear, I am deeply involved in producing, supervising, plotting, look, design and content of the film adaptation of [Death Stranding], just not in charge of directing."

When the film was first announced last year, Kojima expressed his desire to adapt the popular video game, sharing a statement explaining, "I couldn't be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios. This is a pivotal moment for the franchise, and I'm really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen."

The live-action version of Kojima's Death Stranding doesn't have an official release date in place just yet. However, all signs point to a fast-tracked film – so stay tuned for more of Kojima's brainchild that's inevitably being brought to life.

What do you hope to see in the upcoming cinematic adaptation of Death Stranding?

