Hunter Schafer Praises the Cast and Crew of Cuckoo

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer talks about moving from television to film with NEON's new horror flick Cuckoo while praising the entire team.

After months of anticipation, Neon's new horror flick Cuckoo is finally in theaters, offering audiences a sci-fi horror hybrid led by Euphoria star Hunter Schafer and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire star Dan Stevens — which has managed to amass over $3 million throughout its opening weekend. As of now, the film has also managed to earn mostly positive reception for its actors' performances and original story, making Schafer's shift from television to film a notable success.

So why did Schafer believe that this project was the perfect vehicle for a cinematic debut?

Hunter Schafer Talks About the On-Set Environment of Cuckoo

While the film's lead, Hunter Schafer, was speaking with Collider about the new horror title, Schafer divulged, "This was my first movie and my first time working on a set that wasn't Euphoria. There were all these things running through my head like, 'This is gonna be really intense. Am I gonna be able to do this? This is a completely different environment and different format.' But the people I made this movie with were such a beautiful group of people that really felt like a family by the end, and it happened really fast. That's one of the biggest things, when entering tumultuous emotional territories on set, knowing that if you go too hard or too far, or you freak yourself out or something, somebody is gonna be there to have your back, and it was like that the entire time we made this movie. There were takes where Tilman was holding my hand off-camera, just to make sure that I was good. It was so much fun."

Going from television to film (and vice versa) is already a big change of pace, but having a psychological, sci-fi horror film as your second project really kicks things up a notch, right?

Neon's recent horror film Cuckoo is in theaters now.

