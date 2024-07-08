IF Set To Hit Paramount+ Tomorrow

Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: if

John Krasinki's IF, which was released in May and made $185M at the worldwide box office, is heading to Paramount+ starting tomorrow.

Despite lukewarm reactions, IF showed resilience with decent box office legs.

Paramount's low marketing push for IF didn't prevent it from breaking even.

IF stars Ryan Reynolds in a tale of imagination and magical adventure.

May was an interesting month at the box office. We had some movies that did pretty well, while there were some other massive stumbles. Everything evened out by the time June rolled around, but the May films are starting to make their way to streaming services for people who didn't check them out in theaters or get them on VOD. One of those movies that is hitting streaming tomorrow is IF. The John Krasinski-directed film about imaginary friends wasn't exactly a critical success story, and its time at the box office started out pretty lukewarm. However, it managed to have decent legs and brought in $185 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $110 million. It's not great, but it also felt like Paramount was hardly marketing the thing, so maybe it managed to break even in the end. Paramount needs to have some bangers this year, not films that barely get out of the red. IF is hitting Paramount+ starting tomorrow, according to Variety.

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.

If, directed and written by John Krasinski, stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and Steve Carell. It is executive produced by John J. Kelly and George Dewey and produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Reynolds, and Krasinski. It was released on May 17, 2024.

