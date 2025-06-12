Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: in your dreams

In Your Dreams: Your Dreams Become Reality In The Official Teaser

Netflix released the official teaser trailer, the poster, and six high-quality images from the new animated movie, In Your Dreams.

Known for taking creative swings in animation, Netflix continues investing in unique animated projects.

In Your Dreams explores the concept of dreams coming to life with inventive animation styles hinted at.

The film debuts exclusively on Netflix, promising vibrant visuals and imaginative storytelling this fall.

We throw a lot of shade at Netflix live-action films for being forgettable, but the streamer's track record with animation is much stronger. They are either picking up some really interesting projects that other studios have forgotten about [looking at you, Nimona] or they are greenlighting some smaller projects that might not have seen the light of day if they needed a studio release. Would any major studio pick up something like KPop Demon Hunters for wide release? Probably not because the entire concept behind that film is buckwild. In Your Dreams is a bit more conventional as we once again toy with the idea of your dreams becoming a reality and what that would entail. The official teaser trailer, a poster, and a bunch of new images dropped today.

While the animation style for In Your Dreams looks like it starts off pretty standard, there are some hints that this film could explore different animation styles as it explores different dreams, much in the same way the art for the different Spider-People and their respective worlds change in the two Spider-Verse films. Animation is such a beautiful and limitless genre; we can hope artists can continue to push the boundaries of what this specific art form can do, and different forms of distribution can continue to get said art in front of audiences.

In Your Dreams: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Your Dreams is a comedy adventure about Stevie and her brother Elliot who journey into the absurd landscape of their own dreams. If the siblings can withstand a snarky stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods, and the queen of nightmares, the Sandman will grant them their ultimate dream come true…the perfect family.

What if your dreams could become reality? Get ready for the adventure of a nighttime in Netflix's brand new animated film, In Your Dreams. Featuring Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Craig Robinson, Simu Liu, and Cristin Milioti. Watch In Your Dreams, only on Netflix, November 14.

