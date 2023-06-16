Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, indiana jones, Indiana Jones 5

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Producer Talks History

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny quickly approaching, one of the film's key producers is breaking down the importance of history.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a few weeks away from ending Harrison Ford's run as the beloved character and adventurer. Still, after five films and several decades, it's obviously proven to be a solid franchise. Ahead of the film's June release, one of its key producers is now shedding light on the next installment's attachment to certain historical events and how they hoped to make it all feel organic given the delicate circumstances.

Revisiting and Revising History in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:

When speaking to SFX Magazine (first previewed by GamesRadar), Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny producer Frank Marshall addressed how the film revisits other periods of history and connects to previous themes we've seen before. Marshall tells the publication, "The Dial of Destiny is perfect for us because it's about time. It's math and time. We always try and have some sort of archaeological connection, and there was certainly that – there's a mythology to the Dial of Destiny that exists. It turned out to be the perfect thing for this movie."

The film's producer later clarifies his thoughts on why it fits, adding, "It works in the plot because it is scientific. Well, I guess it's scientific! It really works for what we are doing, and it sets up a whole lot of great plot points. The question is, if you can control time, like in Back to the Future, would you change things? And what would that mean? That's a big question for everybody, and certainly is in the movie. [The return of the Nazis as villains] is a plot point that drives the story. [Mads Mikkelsen's] character wants to go back and change time, change what happened, and it turns out to be in Nazi Germany. The Nazis are kind of a thread we've had through all of the movies. I think it definitely works this time."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will officially arrive in theaters on June 30, 2023. Will you be watching the final adventure of this iconic cinematic hero?

