Indiana Jones & The Dial Of Destiny Star Addresses The Film's Ending

One of the stars from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is defending the film's ending for the franchise and titular hero.

Now that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been released, people have been openly debating the final film, and more specifically, its ending. But to give you a little more insight into the topic at hand (spoiler warning) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny focuses on Indy (obviously), with an ambitious climax that has the beloved hero actually traveling back in time. Plus, the titular adventurer manages to come out of the final film alive, which isn't always a guarantee for a long-running franchise like Star Wars or even the expansive MCU.

Why the Ending of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Feels Appropriate to One of the Film's Stars

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the sci-fi sense of finality, the franchise provides fans with after undergoing some of the craziest events in cinema – actor Boyd Holbrook, who plays Klaber, tells the publication, "I thought it was a bold, earned choice. It's so cleverly speckled in throughout the film. Those seeds are planted, and it's preparing you for it, subliminally. You don't really know it until it's happening, and it's so elegantly done that it's not farcical whatsoever. It bottlenecks to a really touching moment where you feel that Indiana has earned this moment and wants to stay. When I saw it, I was surprised that it grabbed me by the throat. I was a little emotional even though I'm so close to it."

During a recent interview, Ford himself discussed the satisfactory fate of his character, explaining, "When the script came out, it didn't have Indiana Jones dying, so we didn't need to talk about it. During the course of filming, it came up a few times, and James Mangold said he didn't want to be the one to kill me. I think it's a good choice to leave him in the condition we see him at the end of the film. Most of his problems have been solved, dealt with. He's back to the form that we like to see him in, I think. And I think it's a wonderful last scene… I really like it."

Did you think that the time travel elements and the overall conclusion of the franchise was a strong way to end things for Indy?

