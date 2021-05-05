EXCLUSIVE: Hear Two Tracks From Horror Film Initiation

Horror film Initiation is out this Friday from Saban Films. It stars Lochlyn Munro ("The Predator," "Riverdale"), Isabella Gomez ("One Day at a Time"), Jon Huertas ("This Is Us"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Bart Johnson ("High School Musical"), and Yancy Butler ("Kick-Ass," "Drop Zone"). This is a social media horror film with a score from composer Alexander Arntzen, and we here at BC are thrilled to debut two tracks from the score for you here today. You can hear them below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Initiation – Mask (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhjI50roTE0)

Initiation Synopsis

"Teen horror is back with a vengeance in this edgy slasher about a cruel social media game that spins out of control. Whiton University unravels the night a star athlete is murdered in the wake of a hidden assault allegation, kicking off a spree of social media-linked slayings. As a masked killer targets students across campus, a trio of sorority sisters race to uncover the truth behind the school's hidden secrets – and the horrifying meaning of an exclamation point – before they become the killer's next victims."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Initiation – Escape (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsPmlx7v9cw)

"We hope that the film's topical themes and innovative portrayal of social media resonate with the cultural zeitgeist to create a thought-provoking thrill ride that will appeal to digital natives and genre fans alike," director John Berardo said about the film. "'Initiation' pays homage to the nineties horror classics I grew up on, but with a modern take for today's socially conscious generation. Starring Lochlyn Munro, Isabella Gomez, Jon Huertas, Froy Gutierrez, Bart Johnson, and Yancy Butler ."

