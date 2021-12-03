Is Winter Soldier Sebastian Stan Teasing Ed Brubaker's Reckless Movie?

Sebastian Stan played The Winter Soldier, based on Ed Brubaker's reinvention of Bucky for the Captain America comic books. Recently, Ed Brubaker has spoken in disparaging terms regarding the Captain America; The Winter Soldier movie, pointing out he gets paid more for his deleted cameo scene in the movie than for the Falcon And Winter Soldier TV series in total. Which seems insane, but that's Marvel Comics contracts for you. Well, Sebastian Stan looks like he may be teasing something about working with Ed Brubaker on something new. By posting to his Instagram stories a picture of him reading Reckless by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. With a quizzical face emoji and tagging in Ed Brubaker. Brubaker and Phillips are full co-owners of the Reckless series of graphic novels, published by Image Comics. Is this a way to help boost his friend's sales? Or is this a tease from Sebastian Shan suggesting he may be playing the lead, Edward Reckless, in a movie adaptation of the series?

Previously, Ed Brubaker told THR "We've had a bunch of movie interest, but nothing that's come to fruition yet. Every time someone asks me who I want to play him, I'm like 'Sebastian Stan.' Not just because he was the Winter Soldier. Partly that. But because I think he'd be perfect for it. 'Come on! You could be in every scene instead of half of them.'"

Reckless : Sex, drugs, and murder in 1980s Los Angeles… And the best new twist on paperback pulp heroes since The Punisher or Jack Reacher. Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, the modern masters of crime noir, bring us the last thing anyone expected from them – a good guy – in a bold new series of original graphic novels, with three books releasing over the next year, each a full-length story that stands on its own. Meet Ethan Reckless: Your trouble is his business, for the right price. But when a fugitive from his student radical days reaches out for help, Ethan must face the only thing he fears… his own past.

Friend of the Devil: A Reckless Book It's 1985 and things in Ethan's life are going pretty well… until a missing woman shows up in the background of an old B-movie, and Ethan is drawn into Hollywood's secret occult underbelly as he hunts for her among the wreckage of the wild days of the '70s.

Destroy All Monsters: A Reckless Book It's 1988 and Ethan has been hired for his strangest case yet: finding the secrets of a Los Angeles real estate mogul. How hard could that be, right? Only what starts as a deep dive into the life of a stranger will soon take a deadly turn, and find Ethan risking everything that still matters to him.

The Ghost in You: A Reckless Book Except this time it's the winter of 1989 and Ethan is out of town, so Anna must tackle this job on her own. When a movie scream queen asks her to prove the mansion she's renovating isn't haunted, Anna will stumble into the decades-long mystery of one of Hollywood's most-infamous murder houses… a place with many dark secrets, some of which might just kill her.