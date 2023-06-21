Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, jeff goldblum, jurassic park, steven speilberg

Jurassic Park Writer Reveals the Character That Almost Didn't Make It

The writer behind Jurassic Park is sharing which character he didn't want to include in the now iconic film by director Steven Spielberg.

The Jurassic Park franchise has spanned over six films to date and earned billions of dollars in the process, with a vast reach that will always leave the door open for more – regardless of any "ending" currently on the table.

In fact, the recent Jurassic World Dominion was the first entry in the new trilogy to lean into that revival idea (even when deemed really unnecessary) by bringing back a majority of the original cast who had once closed the door on their respective stories. But did you know that one beloved character almost left out of the original Jurassic Park entirely?

Jurassic Park Screenwriter on the Character He Initially Intended to Remove

Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp recently shared his specific character hesitations to the Script Apart, explaining to the podcast, "My first draft I didn't have Jeff Goldblum's character. I turned it in, and I told [director Steven Spielberg] before I started, 'That guy's gotta go. I can't do it; it's too hard,' you know? [Laughs] 'He's just talking for pages at a time about esoteric scientific concepts; he's gotta go.'" The now famous Jurassic Park scribe tells the platform before going on to conclude, "So, even as I turned the draft in, Steven said, 'I have my first note already' – I don't think he'd read [the Jurassic Park draft] – he said, 'We've gotta have Malcolm. Jeff Goldblum came in and just read some passages from the book, and [the part] was made for him. We gotta figure it out.'"

Considering that Goldblum became a fan-favorite character with several appearances throughout the franchise, even as recent as the conclusion to the story (Jurassic World Dominion) in 2022, they obviously made the right call by keeping his character on board.

And the rest is cinematic history! Can you imagine a world where Goldblum wasn't attached to the major box-office-impacting Jurassic Park franchise?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!