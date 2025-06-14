Posted in: Fathom Events, Movies, News | Tagged: paranorman

LAIKA's ParaNorman Is Returning To Theaters This October

LAIKA's 2012 underrated masterpiece, ParaNorman, will be remastered and released in theaters this October by Fathom Events.

Fathom Events is handling the US release on October 25, with Trafalgar Releasing launching internationally October 23.

This re-release includes both 2D and 3D formats, plus a brand-new short film titled ParaNorman: The Thrifting.

ParaNorman earned critical acclaim but modest box office, now getting a second chance after Coraline's big re-release.

LAIKA has made some of the best animated films of the last ten years, and one that feels like it flew a bit more under the radar was ParaNorman back in 2012. While it did well critically and brought in several awards (am I still mad this movie lost to Brave? This world may never know. I am. ), the box office was a bit more modest, coming in at just over $107 million on a budget of $60 million. Not nearly enough people went to see this film, but releasing a spooky movie in August when this should have been an October juggernaut was probably a contributing factor. LAIKA films picked up more momentum in the following years, but ParaNorman seemed to be forgotten among films like Coraline or Kubo and the Two Strings [not that those two movies are bad, people just seem to have more awareness of them]. However, Coraline was recently re-released in theaters and did very well. So, it's time for round two and for a bunch of you to see one of the best movies from one of the best studios making animated films out there today.

Announced at the Annecy Film Festival and confirmed in a press release, ParaNorman will be remastered. Fathom Events and Trafalgar Releasing are bringing it back to the big screen this October. Fathom Events will distribute the re-release on October 25 domestically, while Trafalgar Releasing will bring the film to international markets starting on October 23.

"ParaNorman was a breakthrough film for LAIKA — emotionally rich, visually daring, and proudly weird in all the right ways," said LAIKA's Chief Marketing & Operations Officer David Burke in the press release. "Bringing it back to theaters in stunning remastered 3D, paired with a brand-new short film, is an invitation for audiences to rediscover the heart and humor of Norman's world — or experience it for the first time. Today, horror has become a shared family ritual, and ParaNorman sits right at the intersection of spooky and meaningful. It's the perfect 'starter horror' — a gateway into genre storytelling that's as thoughtful as it is thrilling."

"Fathom is very pleased to extend our distribution partnership with LAIKA and bring the critically acclaimed ParaNorman back to US audiences this Halloween in both 2D and RealD 3D and with the exclusive consumer-added value feature, ParaNorman: The Thrifting," said Ray Nutt, Fathom Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer. "Coraline consumers voted with their wallets last year, resulting in approximately 70% of the record-breaking $34M+ U.S. theatrical box office coming in 3D. ParaNorman is the ideal, spooky follow-up for audiences to enjoy on the big screen later this year."

"Following the incredible global response to Coraline's theatrical re-release, which surpassed its original box office run in some international markets, we're thrilled to partner with LAIKA once again to bring ParaNorman back to the big screen this Fall," said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. "ParaNorman is a visually stunning, emotionally resonant film that deserves to be experienced in theaters — both in 2D and in vividly remastered RealD 3D. We can't wait for audiences around the world to rediscover this groundbreaking stop-motion classic."

ParaNorman, directed by Sam Fell and Chris Butler, stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jodelle Ferland, Bernard Hill, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Leslie Mann, Jeff Garlin, Elaine Stritch, Tempestt Bledsoe, Alex Borstein, and John Goodman. The summary reads: "A misunderstood boy takes on ghosts, zombies, and grown-ups to save his town from a centuries-old curse." ParaNorman was originally released in theaters on August 5, 2012.

