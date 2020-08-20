Kevin Costner Goes Full Liam Neeson In Let Him Go Trailer

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane are starring together in a new thriller titled Let Him Go. It looks like a western version of Taken, with Coster and Lane trying to rescue their grandson from an "off the grid" family being led by Phantom Thread's Lesley Manville. Also, starring is Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), Kayli Carter (Mrs. America), Booboo Stewart (Twilight saga), and Will Brittain (Kong: Skull Island). Let Him Go is written, directed, and produced by Thomas Bezucha (Big Eden), and produced by Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan. They produced The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, which was also written by Bezucha. You can see the trailer for the film below.

Let Him Go Synopsis

"Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family."

This is based on the novel by Larry Watson, which shares its title. All in all, this looks like a pretty standard starring vehicle for both Costner and Lane, who are reuniting here after playing Jonathan and Martha Kent in Man of Steel. Just watch this film and pretend that is who they are playing here as well; it will change the way you look at the trailer, that is for sure. Focus Features will release Let Him Go in theaters on November 6th, at least for the time being.