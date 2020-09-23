Let's Scare Julie Clip: New Horror Film Debuts On October 2nd

Shout Studios has a new film titled Let's Scare Julie coming out next week, and a new clip from the film debuted today. The film is about a horrible prank that goes very wrong for the young women perpetuating the ruse. It is a cool set-up, made all the cooler that this is a single camera, one-shot film. Director Jud Cremanta also wrote the film, and it stars Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson (Netflix's On My Block), Isabel May (Netflix's Alexa & Katie), Odessa A'zion (CBS's Fam), Brooke Sorenson (Netflix's Mr. Iglesias), Jessica Sarah Flaum (The Tale) and Dakota Baccelli (NBC's This is Us). You can see the Let's Scare Julie clip below.

Let's Scare Julie Trailer and Synopsis

"In Let's Scare Julie, Emma, (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), who recently moved in with her cousin Taylor (Isabel May) after her father's untimely death, becomes the victim of a prank perpetrated by Taylor's group of friends: Madison (Odessa A'zion), Jess (Brooke Sorenson) and Paige (Jessica Sarah Flaum). Wanting to up the ante, the girls hatch a plan to scare Julie, the reclusive girl across the street, who they have never seen and know nothing about. All they know is Julie is alone at her house tonight – a house rumored to be haunted after a little boy vanished many years ago. What starts off as a simple plan to have a good laugh quickly escalates as some of the girls don't come back from Julie's house. Is it all just a set up for the girls to play an elaborate prank on Emma, or are the dark rumors about the house across the street actually true? As more people start to disappear, including Emma's younger sister Lilly (Dakota Baccelli), the clock is ticking for Emma to figure it out."

Let's Scare Julie, starring Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Isabel May, Odessa A'zion, Brooke Sorenson, Jessica Sarah Flaum, and Dakota Baccelli, hits VOD streaming and On Demand October 2nd.