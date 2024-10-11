Posted in: Clip, Exclusive, Movies | Tagged: halle berry, lionsgate, Never Let Go

Never Let Go: Check Out An Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Clip

Check out an exclusive behind the scenes look at Never Let Go. The Liongate thriller is now available to rent or buy at home.

Article Summary Exclusive peek into Lionsgate's thriller Never Let Go, now available to rent or buy at home.

Stars Halle Berry in a gripping survival story with a polarizing twist that divides audiences.

Directed by Alexandre Aja, known for crafting tension-filled thrillers like The Hills Have Eyes.

Catch the exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette with insights from the set of this intense horror.

Never Let Go is now available to rent or buy at home. The Lionsgate thriller, starring Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Christin Park, and Stephanie Lavigne, opened in theaters on September 20th. The initial trailer and lead-up to the film's release had audiences pumped for this one, though it failed to capture attention in a crowded box office. I am willing to bet it does gangbuster business at home, though. Above, you can see a BC exclusive look at a behind-the-scenes featurette.

Never Let Go Synopsis

From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and executive producers of Stranger Things and Arrival comes Never Let Go. In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award® winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 – Monster's Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family's protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Halle Berry needs to do more horror and thrillers. She always rises with the genre and makes whatever film she stars in that much better. This one had a good thing going, and it felt like it was building to something, and then that moment happens, and to be honest, you are either on board or you will turn the film off. It is that polarizing. For me, the film lost something when the big moment arrived, but I know others who were so shocked that director Alexandre Aja took the story there that they were game for whatever came after.

You can find out what the big twist is by renting or buying Never Let Go on your preferred digital service right now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!