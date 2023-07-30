Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: jigsaw, lionsgate, saw x, tobin bell

SAW X: Four New Pics From Film Tease Setting And Amanda Return

On top of this week's reveal of a new poster and trailer, four new images from SAW X have also made their way online for us.

SAW X debuted its first trailer and poster this week, and four new images from the film also made their way online. John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, is back, once again played by Tobin Bell. Also back is Sawnee Smith is also back as Amanda. Joining them are Renata Vaca ("Midnight Family"), Paulette Hernandez ("Crown of Tears"), Joshua Okamoto ("Control-Z"), Octavio Hinojosa (Come Play With Me), Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (The Sandman) and Michael Beach (Dahmer). The new film is set between SAW 1 and 2 and is the longest film in the franchise. Catch the trailer below, as well as the new images.

SAW X Synopsis

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps."

It feels weird that this film is not opening around Halloween, but we have Blumhouse to thank for that since they staked claim to that two weeks with The Exorcist: Believer and Five Nights At Freddy's a long time ago. Still, I think I am down for this one. I have always enjoyed Bell in this role and like the idea of setting the film in the past.

SAW X opens on September 29th.

