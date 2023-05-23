Madame Web Star on "Powerhouse" Cast in the Upcoming Spider-Flick Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney is suggesting that the upcoming Sony Pictures film has an assortment of badass characters in the fray.

Next year we'll be receiving Sony's sixth entry to their successful (and ongoing) cinematic Spider-Man franchise titled Madame Web, though so far, there hasn't been a lot of public information about the plot of the first female-led project within the Spiderverse.

But we do know that the film has a star-studded cast and a clairvoyant, leading to plenty of theories about how this ultimately will tie into the current Spider-Man adaptation – origin story perhaps? Regardless of our lack of insight, one of the stars of the upcoming film was asked about her time filming Madame Web, and she suggested we have a lot to look forward to.

When addressing Sydney Sweeney's appearance in the upcoming Sony Pictures film Madame Web, the Euphoria actor tells Total Film Magazine, "I couldn't be more excited. I can't wait to be able to talk about it." She then adds, "I can't wait to be able to be next to the girls that I filmed with – Dakota and Isabela, and Celeste. We had so much fun together. And I'm really excited that it's just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see."

While discussing the actor's thoughts on superhero projects before signing on to Madame Web, Sweeney also explains, "Superheroes have been my entire life! Those [films] are all my parents ever wanted to go see. I think I've seen The Avengers probably 20, 30-plus times. My family, they love [them]… I could not have made them happier choosing to do that project [Madame Web]."

Madame Web Confirmed Cast and Release Date

The film is being directed by S. J. Clarkson from a screenplay by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, starring Dakota Johnson, Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet. Madame Web is currently in post-production and looking at a theatrical release date set for February 16, 2024.

What's your current theory on the Madame Web film or timeline?

