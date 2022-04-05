Sydney Sweeney Talks Preparation for Spider-Man Spinoff, Madame Web

Between Marvel and Sony's (now) interconnected world in the MCU, there's a growing roster of talent looking to gain access to a platform that's tethered to success. With the booming reception (both financially and critically) for the recent ambitious film Spider-Man: No Way Home, it comes as no surprise that there will be more to come – and that everyone from esteemed veteran actors to young Hollywood vying for roles.

Very recently, it was confirmed that Sony would be moving forward with a Spider-Man universe project titled Madame Web – based on an elderly woman who is blind and paralyzed that (in some capacity) is technically a mutant with telepathic abilities. Though Dakota Johnson was cast as the titular character, breakout actor Sydney Sweeney also joined the cast in an unspecified role.

When talking to Variety, Sweeney first noted regarding her typical role selection, "I like to try and find characters that are challenging for me in multiple different ways, and are completely different from one another. I want to continue to shock people with the characters that I play when they don't expect that I would choose that next."

When later discussing her addition to the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff, the Euphoria star adds that she's already preparing in the most appropriate way possible. Sweeney tells the publication, "I've been ordering a bunch of comic books. There's a lot to learn. I've always been a really big fan of all of the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I've grown up watching them all, and I've been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."

Do you have any guesses on who Sweeney might be portraying in the upcoming Madame Web film for Sony/Marvel?