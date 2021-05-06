Mads Mikkelsen Says Copying Depp's Grindelwald Is "Creatively Stupid"

Mads Mikkelsen is taking over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3, after the latter was fired from the film series by the WB over legal problems he is embroiled in. The film will now release with Mikkelsen in the role, and will open on July 15th, 2022. This is not the only mega-franchise he is hoping aboard, as he will also be in Indiana Jones 5, which he is excited to be a part of. As far as replacing Depp, he made some interesting comments in an interview with Collider, where he called copying Depp's performance "creatively stupid".

Mads Mikkelsen Is A Better Actor Anyway

"Nobody's interested in me going in there and trying to copy anything, that would be creative suicide immediately, especially when it's been done before and masterfully," Mikkelsen shared. "So everybody's expecting us to find a different path. Having said that, we need a bridge between what he did and what I'm gonna do, so those bridges you have to find together, whether it's a certain look, whether it's a certain attitude in certain situations, but you have to make it your own. Anything else would be plainly just creatively stupid."

Personally, I think this is an upgrade anyway, and I know that I care about this film more with him being a part of it than I did with Depp in it. The first two Fantastic Beasts films have been fine, but entirely forgettable as far as I am concerned. Hopefully, Mikkelsen brings the kind of gravitas to the role and can turn it into something more special. Lord knows he won't have to try hard, the man is a genius. We will find out when Fantastic Beasts 3 opens next July.