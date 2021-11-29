Magic Mike's Last Dance On The Way To HBO Max- Tatum, Soderbergh Back

Magic Mike's Last Dance indeed. Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh will reunite to complete the trilogy for HBO Max, WB, and Tatum himself confirmed today. Tatum posted a picture of the script for the film by Reid Carolin on his personal Twitter account with the caption "Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in." and tagged the HBO Max streaming service. The first two films in the series grossed $300 million at the box office, and a successful spin-off stage show live in Vegas that has gone on to be successful internationally as well, and in 2022 will become a traveling show.

Hopefully, It Is Better Than Magic Mike XXL

"Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that "Magic Mike's Last Dance," the third installment in the blockbuster film franchise starring Channing Tatum, will debut exclusively on HBO Max. The team behind the first film, which garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, has come together to create the magic again. Tatum will reprise his role as "Mike Lane," and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the hit sequel, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler, and Peter Kiernan.

As producers kept expanding the film's universe, they realized fans were also clamoring for another movie. "There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of 'Magic Mike' with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same," said Tatum. Soderbergh added, "As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the 'Magic Mike' choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie. Mike Lane's dream of connecting people through dance must be realized!"

Magic Mike's Last Dance will go into production next year.