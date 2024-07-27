Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, captain america: brave new world, deadpool & wolverine, hall h, marvel, the fantastic four: first steps, thunderbolts

Marvel Hall H: Fantasticar, Doctor Doom, & More In HQ Pictures/Videos

Marvel Studios hosted its big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con and if you couldn't attend, there are some HQ images and videos to check out.

Article Summary Marvel dropped big news at Hall H with updates on Deadpool & Wolverine, Captain America, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four.

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom, with the Russo brothers directing upcoming Avengers films.

Exclusive footage and HQ images reveal the Fantasticar in action and first looks at new Marvel characters and movies.

Catch videos of key moments, including Downey Jr.'s reveal and the Fantasticar, available on Marvel's social media.

Marvel Studios hosted its big Hall H panel, and they announced a ton of news even if they only covered a couple of movies. We knew there was a good chance they wouldn't reveal much at this panel because there is a big D23 Expo presentation in two weeks, but they decided to go from zero to a hundred in the last ten minutes of the panel. They kicked things off with another victory lap for Deadpool & Wolverine and a performance of Like a Prayer by Madonna, followed by segments for Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We got some fun information from all of those, including finding out who Giancarlo Esposito is playing in Brave New World and some story details. The attendees got to see some footage from Thunderbolts*, and we got the final title for The Fantastic Four with a new logo, some early test footage of Galactus and the Fantasticar flying across the stage as Marvel's First Family stood together for the first time.

All of that would have been enough, but they went out with a bang by announcing that the talks earlier this month were true and Anthony and Joe Russo were going to direct the next two Avengers films, titled Doomsday and Secret Wars, respectively, and that Robert Downey Jr. has been cast as Doctor Doom. If you missed out on the panel because you aren't at San Diego Comic-Con or didn't want to sit in a line for multiple days, Marvel has some stuff to share. They have shared a couple of videos on social media, including when they announced Downey Jr.'s casting, the Fantasticar flying across the stage, and more on the official social media accounts. We also have some high-quality images from the panel as well.

"New mask, same task." Robert Downey Jr. surprises Hall H to announce his return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/j1SEjzse3p — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

