Marvel Studios Swaps Ant-Man, The Marvels Release Dates

Marvel Studios is doing some rearranging. They have swapped release dates for two of their 2023 offerings, as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has moved to February 17th, 2023, and The Marvels will move to the formers release date of July 28th, 2023. The move follows Disney's presentation at this week's CinemaCon, where the studio released their full release calendar through 2028, and where on stage studio head honcho Kevin Feige mentioned that he was at a Marvel Studios retreat where they were planning the next decade of MCU stories for the screen. At least seven Eternals sequels I am sure.

Marvel Studios Owns The World For The Foreseeable Future

Here is the updated release schedule for Marvel Studios:

5/6/22 Disney DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

7/8/22 Disney THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

11/11/22 Disney BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

2/17/2023 Disney ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

5/5/23 Disney GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

7/28/23 THE MARVELS

11/3/23 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

2/16/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

5/3/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

7/26/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

11/8/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

I DON'T KNOW ABOUT YOU, BUT I AM QUITE EXCITED FOR "UNTITLED MARVEL" ON 5/3/24. It might just be the most anticipated of their slate. In any case, there are plenty reasons to be excited about all this, but Ant-Man will have Jonathan Majors once again playing Kang, which is reason to be excited that is coming sooner, and the delay on The Marvels may mean Marvel Studios is beefing up Kamala Khan's role in the film after her debut in her Disney+ series this summer.

Or, they just need more time for each who knows. We will all be there anyway.