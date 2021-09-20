Matrix Resurrections Director on Reviving Iconic Duo Neo and Trinity

When it was revealed that Neo and Trinity would return for the upcoming fourth installment of The Matrix franchise (titled The Matrix Resurrections), it became one of the most highly anticipated revivals in cinema – and director Lana Wachowski is now sharing her thought process on this particular resurrection.

As many of you already know (spoiler alert for those of you who don't know), Neo and Trinity both died in the climax of the third film, The Matrix Revolutions. They had changed both worlds for the better the very much-in-love duo were casualties of the war for the safety of Zion and The Matrix; however, the ending implied that there was good reason for the Oracle to believe we'd see Neo again. In the new trailer for the fourth installment, they appear to be resurrected in some capacity and at the forefront of the story, a welcomed return for longtime fans of the original film.

With obvious religious subtext about resurrection and the idea that love is the key to changing both worlds, it feels like a full-circle opportunity to revisit this iconic pair once again – and Wachowski's choice is something that comes from a deeply personal place of loss.

When speaking at the Berlin International Literature Festival, the director talked about committing to a Neo and Trinity story, explaining, "My dad died, then this friend died, then my mom died. I didn't really know how to process that kind of grief. I hadn't experienced it that closely … You know their lives are going to end, and yet it was still really hard. My brain has always reached into my imagination, and one night, I was crying, and I couldn't sleep, and my brain exploded this whole story. And I couldn't have my mom and dad, yet suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, arguably the two most important characters in my life."

The mastermind behind The Matrix Resurrections elaborated, "It was immediately comforting to have these two characters alive again, and it's super simple. You can look at it and say: 'OK, these two people die and OK, bring these two people back to life and oh, doesn't that feel good.' Yeah, it did! It's simple, and this is what art does, and that's what stories do; they comfort us."

The idea expressed by the director is one that is often overlooked in storytelling, with a certain group of people seeking out finite stories about characters – and conversely, others like Wachowski (or myself). They enjoy seeing the timeless potential for stories about characters that embrace unconventional paths.

Either way, you look at it, it's still genuinely hard to imagine The Matrix without Neo and Trinity, so we're excited that Wachowski shares our exact sentiment.