Men Trailer Debuts Form A24, Alex Garland Ghost Story Out May 20th

Men, the new Alex Garland film being released by A24, debuted a new trailer and poster today. Starring Jessie Buckley, fresh off her Best Actress Academy Award nomination for The Lost Daughter, the film is about a young woman who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband. While there, she starts having interactions with an apparition played by Rory Kinnear. You can see it all in the Men trailer below.

Men Synopsis

"Harper, played by Jesse Buckley, goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband. Harper just wants to be left alone. But from her first walk through the surrounding woods, she senses she is being pursued. What begins as a simmering dread becomes a nightmare where Harper sees apparitions of a character played by Rory Kinnear in a churchyard and then a haunted house. Those sightings ignite Harper's darkest memories and deepest fears in Alex Garland's feverish, shape-shifting horror film."

Garland, who, besides Men, will also have Civil War going in front of cameras for A24 soon, is known for his cerebral take on horror and what unnerves us, and it looks like he may have another home run on his hands. One of the best parts of his films is that it can be extremely difficult to pin down exactly what you are in store for when watching one, and this trailer is no different. In any case, anytime there is a new Alex Garland film out, you can bet that I am in. That it is A24 is just a bonus. What a year we are getting from them on the horror side.

Alex Garland's new A24 horror film, Men, starring Jesse Buckley, will release only in theaters on May 20.