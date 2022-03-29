Michael Bay Expresses Dissatisfaction with CGI in His Film Ambulance

Michael Bay isn't known for being the most practical director per se, offering viewers some of the most over-the-top instances in his big-budget flicks (while still proving to be solid popcorn-worthy action features). His next film, Ambulance, takes a more real-life job with first responders and puts it under a cinematic heist microscope with Bay at the helm… which means lots of chaos, action, and things going "boom."

Now, in a new interview, the longtime director is suggesting that there are a few visual components of his next film that he's less than pleased with. But of course, things that are handled by others and not Bay himself – because what fun is taking any accountability for your own flaws first, right?

In a conversation with a French publication titled Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont, Bay discussed Ambulance, its practical effects, and its (apparently) less than impressive visual effects. Bay tells the outlet, "All those explosions and cars flipping, that's all real. That's all live, real, ratchets," Bay not-so-shockingly shared about his consistent addition of random explosives before eventually going on to add, "It looks very dangerous [and] it could be very dangerous if you don't know what the hell you're doing. Most of it is real stunts. There are very few blue-screen shots in the movie. There's not a lot of CGI. Some of the CGI is sh*t in this movie. There are a couple of shots that I wasn't happy with, okay? Alright."

Between Bay's occasionally discussed depiction of young women in his films, tough demeanor, and casual choice to discredit people under him, there are more reasons not to watch Ambulance than there are at this point – a disappointing result of a film that's fortunate enough to tackle an outlandish Hollywood version of a very real job.

