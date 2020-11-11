Add Angela Bassett to those returning to the mega-hit super spy franchise in Mission: Impossible. The actress confirmed her status for the seventh and eighth films written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, according to Comingsoon.net. She'll be part of the returning all-star cast that already includes star Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby, and Ving Rhames, the only actor who appeared in all the previous installments. Czerny marks his return to the franchise since the Brian De Palma-directed 1996 original as Eugene Kittridge. New to the cast are Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Sean Whigham (Joker), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and Esai Morales (How to Get Away With Murder), who replaced Nicolas Hoult in the antagonist role.

Based on the television of the same name created by Bruce Geller in 1966, Mission: Impossible became a vehicle for Cruise, generating over $3.5 billion globally at the box office across six films. Following III in 2006, the franchise abandoned numerals the next three films in Ghost Protocol (2011), Rogue Nation (2015), and Fallout (2018). Each making more than the previous, with Fallout setting a franchise record at $787 million globally. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the shooting of the seventh and eighth films scheduled to be back-to-back to save on costs for Paramount Pictures. Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled for release on November 19, 2021, while 8 on November 4, 2022. Bassett, who plays Erika Sloane in the franchise, currently stars in 9-1-1 on FOX. The Oscar-nominated actress is also in the upcoming animated film Soul for Disney/Pixar, which comes to Disney+ on December 25 and wrapped filming on Gunpowder Milkshake for STX Entertainment, slated for a 2021 release.