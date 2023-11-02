Posted in: Mondo, Movies | Tagged: get out, jordan peele, mondo, Nope, us

Mondo Releasing Three New Jordan Peele Film Poster Special Editions

Mondo is celebrating the films of Jordan Peele with a new poster drop today, and they are some of the best they have released this year.

Key Points Mondo releases three new special edition Jordan Peele film posters.

Posters for 'Get Out', 'Us', and 'Nope' crafted by artists Ashley Floréal, Rafa Orrico, and Raul Urias respectively.

Each poster priced at $80 with limited editions sizes: 165 for 'Get Out' and 'Us', 215 for 'Nope'.

Mondo continues to celebrate Peele's work, hinting at more releases in the future.

Mondo is celebrating the films of Jordan Peele with a set of new poster releases, which are available now. Get Out is celebrated by artist Ashley Floréal, Us gets a tribute from Rafa Orrico, and finally, Nope by Raul Urias. All three posters will run you $80 a poster and have edition sizes of 165 each for Get Out and Us and 215 for Nope. Mondo is no stranger to celebrating Peele, and this won't be the last time either. He has another film coming on Christmas Day 2024, and I am sure between now and then, they will do more, but they may not be as gorgeous as these are. Check them out below.

Mondo Celebrates Jordan Peele

While we eagerly await December 25, 2024, for UNTITLED FOURTH FILM DIRECTED BY JORDAN PEELE, we decided to tide ourselves over with a trio of screenprints to salute Peele's first three (perfect) movies. Raul Urias provides a kaleidoscopic take on the criminally underrated NOPE, Rafa Orrico delivers his second stunning poster of the week with US, and Ashley Floréal pays tribute to GET OUT's iconic hypnosis scene. These screen-printed posters will be available Thursday, November 2, at NOON CT on The Drop at MondoShop.com.

Nothing is known about what Jordan Peele's new film will be about, which is par for the course for his projects. Part of the experience and beauty of his work is that it remains a mystery for as long as modern studios will allow. Mondo works with the biggest artists in this game, and I dare say that when they work with the themes from Peele's work, it leads to the best releases of the year from Mondo. That is the case here. What a set of stunners.

These are all available now, but you better act fast because they won't be by this time tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!