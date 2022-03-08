Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The Batman

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the latest adventure of The Dark Knight, as The Batman score by Michael Giacchino will be released this week. The entire score will be spread around three colored 180-gram vinyl discs and features jacket art by Henry Abrams. Check it out below.

Mondo The Batman Vinyl Release Details

"This week, we are excited to continue our ongoing DC soundtrack series with one of the most anticipated scores of the year: Michael Giacchino's masterful new score to THE BATMAN. Nearly two hours of music, in which Giacchino flexes his prowess – after decades and nearly two dozen takes on the character and the music of his world; it should be impossible to tackle the world's greatest detective with something fresh and iconic. But here we stand, and the soundtrack to THE BATMAN is as essential as the film itself."

"Featuring original artwork by Henry Abrams, and housed in a spot-varnished tri-fold sleeve, and pressed on 3x 180 Gram vinyl. Giacchino proves himself, once more, as one of the greatest living composers, by introducing a powerful and instantly canonized new theme to one of the most musically iconic superheroes. When director Matt Reeves heard the theme for the first time, he was with film producer Dylan Clark. "I was blown away!" He exclaimed. "It was so emotional. The two of us literally cried…it was amazing."

Like all Mondo releases, The Batman will be available for preorder on Wednesday at Noon CST.