Monster Python Is Getting A US Release; Here Is The Trailer

Monster Python is a ridiculous Chinese film from 2018 about a monster snake killing a film crew who stole her eggs to use in their film production. It is in the same vein as the SYFY monster films, in that the CGI is bad, and everything is played off as being over the top nuts. I mean, in the trailer below, there isn't any dialogue. That should tell you what level of quality this is. At the same time, it is a fun watch, and it will hit DVD here in the US for the first time on March 15th. Watch the Monster Python trailer below.

Monster Python Can Actually Be Watched Digitally On Amazon Right Now

That is actually how I watched it. "A film crew shooting in an abandoned village uses a collection of large eggs that they find as props for their movie. Only to discover that the mother of the eggs would kill to get them back." I think this is the first time I have clicked on a film's Amazon page, and it contained zero reviews of any kind. I love giant snakes, though, poor CGI or not. Something about them fascinates me, even though I am completely terrified of them. Anaconda will always be king in this sub-genre, but if you put a title like Monster Python on a poster, you will have my money.

Suffice to say; this is not good at all. But, I watched it with my family, and we laughed the whole way through, and none of us were mad we paid for it. There is your poster quote; you are welcome. You can watch Monster Python right now, or you can buy it on DVD next week. I would not recommend that just rent it with a group of friends and move on. Now the wait for the sequel.

