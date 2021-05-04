Mortal Kombat Writer Talks Nitara's Choice in New Film

Fans of the Mortal Kombat games had plenty of easter eggs to enjoy from the recent film, and a lot of subtleties becoming exciting additions. In the new Mortal Kombat, one of those small inclusions comes from the brief cameo from the character Nitara, someone that's not necessarily the most memorable.

In the Mortal Kombat games, Nitara is a vampire who resides in Outworld yet keeping a very neutral presence in the game's lore. Nitara aims to separate herself from Outworld, known for being a more self-serving character who is often limited to cameos over the course of six installments. In the film, fans quickly picked up on the winged vampire, having sided with Shang Tsung's team for a climactic battle where she came to a fairly quick demise.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Mortal Kombat writer Greg Russo acknowledged her presence, explaining, "Nitara is in there because of me, yes. I chose to put that character in there. I thought she was a lot of fun. I thought she was never really given any much of a spotlight to shine, and so we were looking to kind of pad the Outworld roster a little bit, and we were looking for characters… Even though she's neutral in the source material, the idea that Shang Tsung is able to manipulate anyone really that he has dominated over the years felt like she could be a natural fit for that team."

Granted, a neutral vampire following the power seems to be a generally fair assessment of this particular character, so Russo isn't far off from his interpretation of Nitara. Are there any characters you're hoping to see in future Mortal Kombat films if Warner Bros. decides to move forward with the plans the creative team had prepared? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!