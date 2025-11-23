Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Murder at the Embassy, Richard Dillane

Murder at the Embassy: Dillane on Murder Mystery, Barton & More

Richard Dillane (Andor) spoke to us about his role in the Lionsgate historic murder mystery Murder at the Embassy, Shimek, Barton & more.

Article Summary Richard Dillane discusses his role in Lionsgate's 1930s-set murder mystery Murder at the Embassy

Highlights working with director Stephen Shimek and the political tension of the film's Cairo setting

Dillane shares insights on performing in classic murder mystery genres and not overthinking the process

Praise for Mischa Barton's lead role as Miranda Green and working with a fresh ensemble cast

Richard Dillane is one of the busiest actors on screen, celebrating 30 years in entertainment since his debut in ITV's Soldier Soldier in 1995. While predominantly on TV, the actor amassed some impressive film work with roles on Warner Bros' Argo (2012) and The Dark Knight (2008), Warner Independent's The Jacket (2005), and Cohen Media's Oranges and Sunshine (2010). The Andor star spoke to Bleeding Cool to discuss his latest Lionsgate murder mystery, Murder at the Embassy, working with director Stephen Shimek, the 1930s setting, and franchise star Mischa Barton, who plays Miranda Green, and playing into the genre. Set in 1934, the film follows the private investigator (Barton) as she embarks on her journey to investigate a murder perpetrated in the British Embassy in Cairo, where a top-secret document was stolen, risking jeopardizing both Buckingham Palace and the peace of the world.

Murder at the Embassy Star Richard Dillane on Not Overthinking the Murder Mystery, Barton, and More

BC: What intrigued you about Murder at the Embassy?

Murder mysteries are always intriguing, and they don't give themselves away too soon. This one is certainly no exception. They're always fun, you know, they're like playing Cluedo (aka Clue) after Christmas dinner. It's something to get you stuck into.

What do you like about working with Stephen as a creative and immersing yourself in the 1930s?

Two different questions. Stephen was great, easy to work with, very quick, and on top of his game and everybody else's game. Working in the 30s is a great time, because it's tense historically and politically. There's a tension in the air anyway. You're in Cairo, the Brits are in Cairo, and we know that it wasn't long after the war that the Brits had to get out of Egypt, and/or were booted out. There's a colonial tension going on in the air, which is helpful.

What was it about doing a murder mystery that challenges you as an actor that you wouldn't normally do?

Not a great deal. The challenge is really for the director and the writer to keep the tension up and tell the story. Properly, for an actor, it's the same as anything else that you play, what you know at any given time. You try not to be too wise, not to signal what's going what's happening, what your character shouldn't know or shouldn't be able to tell anyone. Keep it simple.

What did you like about the way Mischa carried herself on screen as Miranda Green?

Well, she's very accomplished and has that ease that people of her caliber always have.

Can talk about some of your co-stars like Mido (Hamada), Nell (Barlow), Raha (Rahbari), Antonia (Bernath), and Kojo (Attah), and being in that ensemble?

It was a lovely ensemble to be in. I didn't know Misha beforehand. I knew something of her work, but not a great deal. I had never met any of the other cast members, and I didn't know any of them. It was a real pleasure to meet new people, work with them, and bounce ideas off them.

Murder in the Embassy is available in digital and on demand.

