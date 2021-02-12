New My Little Pony Film Will Debut On Netflix Instead Of Theaters

My Little Pony won't return to the big screen after all but instead will debut on Netflix. The streamer has purchased the rights to the new film in the long-running franchise from Entertainment One and Hasbro, which had been slated to open on screens on September 24th. The new film "follows the beloved pony world of Equestria as it expands to introduce a new generation of ponies to a new generation of fans." So, little is still known about what this film will actually look like for My Little Pony fans. Netflix intends to debut the new film at some point this year, probably in the fall, since that was when it was already set to come out. Variety had the news.

An Interesting Time For My Little Pony

Robb Cullen and Jose Ucha directed the new My Little Pony installment with Mark Fattibene. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis served as producers. They have a tall order in front of them, as the franchise is coming off the huge business and fan-favorite Friendship is Magic run of cartoons, toys, and films. That FIM film that was released to theaters in 2017 grossed $60 on a $6 million budget and was well-liked by fans. It remains a huge franchise in the toy market for Hasbro and online, and it will be interesting to see where these new creators take the series. Nobody I know, including my daughter, wanted to see FIM go anywhere.

Even if they keep this in the same world as FIM and Pony Life, maybe some new characters are needed here. We all love Twilight Sparkle and Apple Jack, but some new blood may renew interest and reinvigorate My Little Pony. Don't get rid of the classics; just push them more to the background and give us some new Ponies to fall for. If nothing else, that means we will have new toys to buy.