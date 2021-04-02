IFC Midnight Will Release Neill Blomkamp's New Film Demonic

Neill Blomkamp's new film Demonic, has been purchased for distribution by IFC Midnight. The District 9 filmmaker's fourth film will release on August 20th, 2021."Neil Blomkamp exploded onto the filmmaking scene with DISTRICT 9 and has made his mark by creating films that challenge and subvert the genre. It's exciting to work together on this highly anticipated new vision and be immersed in yet another world terrifyingly similar to our own."Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said in a statement announcing the deal. Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (The Age of Adaline, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, The Vampire Diaries), and Michael Rogers (Siren, The Blacklist, Supernatural) star.

Demonic Will Be A Departure Of Sorts For Blomkamp

"In Demonic, a young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in this horror-thriller from director Neill Blomkamp." While all of Blomkamp's films have had elements of horror to them, this will be his first straight-up horror film. And us monster kids will welcome him with open arms. It is a crime that this man has only been able to make four films since 2009 when he blasted onto the scene with District 9. The supreme letdown of the last ten years or so for me personally is that we will never see what he had in store for us in the Alien universe. I really think he may have had something truly special in store for that one.

Nevertheless, a horror film by him sounds like something I will love to watch. Here's hoping he can use some gnarly effects and really go for it here. IFC Midnight is a great place to set up shop, and hopefully, a trailer for Demonic is not too far off since it is releasing at the end of summer.