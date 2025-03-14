Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: Mike Flanagan, NEON, the life of chuck

The Life Of Chuck Gets Its First Trailer & Poster Before June Release

We cannot wait for Mike Flanagan's The Life of Chuck. The first trailer and poster have been released, and the film will be released in theaters on June 6.

Article Summary Stephen King's The Life of Chuck gets a film adaptation by Mike Flanagan, releasing June 6.

First trailer and poster dropped; anticipation builds for the emotional narrative.

Star-studded cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tom Hiddleston, and Karen Gillan.

Debuted at Toronto Film Festival; NEON handling theatrical release.

The Life of Chuck is the latest Stephen King adaptation from writer/director Mike Flanagan. He previously brought Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep to life, and both were excellent. This story, is taken from King's 2020 novella of the same name, from the collection of stories titled If It Bleeds. It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tom Hiddleston, Annalise Basso, Benjamin Pajak, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Matthew Lillard, Carl Lumbly, Samantha Sloyan, Harvey Guillén, Jacob Tremblay, Kate Siegel, and Mark Hamill. It debuted last fall at the Toronto Film Festival to much fanfare and will be released in theaters on June 6. NEON is releasing it in theaters.

The Life Of Chuck Will Be An Emotional Watch

The Life of Chuck is three separate stories linked to tell the biography of Charles Krantz in reverse, beginning with his death from a brain tumour at 39 and ending with his childhood in a supposedly haunted house. The first poster for the film can be found below.

Anyone familiar with my writings for this site knows how I feel about Mike Flanagan, so this is a must-see on day one. It killed me not to have seen this last year; just knowing The Life of Chuck was out there somewhere and that I couldn't see it was always in the back of my mind. Flanagan is the only reason I am excited about there being any more Exorcist films. His art makes me feel something, challenges me, and raises questions about my own beliefs like no other artist. That this won the audience award at Toronto does not surprise me at all. NEON has had all kinds of awards success lately by recognizing a contender before anyone else does, and you can bet that they saw something in this one. Could this be this year's Anora? Man, do I hope so. Flanagan could then get the credit and recognition he deserves.

The Life of Chuck opens in theaters on June 6. See you there.

