Neve Campbell Will Return As Sidney Prescott for Scream 5

Neve Campbell confirmed to reprise her role in the upcoming Scream 5! After coyly expressing an interest in returning to the Scream franchise, but The leading lady behind the ultimate slasher franchise is coming back to the big screen, withconfirmed to reprise her role in the upcoming Scream 5! After coyly expressing an interest in returning to the Scream franchise, but now we've learned that Campbell has officially signed on and will come back to face Ghostface once more in the 2022 relaunch of Scream. As Scream 5 prepares to begin filming in Wilmington, North Carolina, the film is currently set to be released early next year in theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.

Campbell is joined by fellow Scream alumni David Arquette and Courtney Cox, each revisiting their roles as Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley, who will be mixed with several newer characters. So how Ghostface will connect the two stories will be an interesting plot detail to watch for. New cast additions so far include Jack Quaid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (In The Heights), and Jenna Ortega (You), who will come up against the iconic slasher villain for the first (and possibly last) time.

The Radio Silence duo directing the film, Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, have openly discussed their passion for the Scream franchise as well as the late Wes Craven, who directed Scream 1-4 and shared their excitement to bring Sidney Prescott back once more. "We're pinching ourselves! It's hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies, and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn't be a 'Scream' movie without Neve, and we're so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro."

James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not) with Creator Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella executive producing, as well as Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak serving as producers. Many fans have shared that same sentiment and held out hope for the chance to see Sidney and Ghostface once more, so having that confirmation is a horror lovers' dream come true (at least for me …) The new Scream film is penned by(Murder Mystery, Zodiac) and(Ready or Not) with Creatorandexecutive producing, as well as Vanderbilt,, andserving as producers.

Now that the legendary final girl is back, are you getting excited for Scream 5?