New Oppenheimer Poster Has Been Released Spotlighting "The Gadget" We got a new poster for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer today, and this one is spotlighting The Gadget. The film will be released on July 21st.

During CinemaCon last month, Christoper Nolan got on stage for the Universal presentation. He showed off a new trailer for Oppenheimer that might be in some theaters right now, attached to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie looks pretty cool. Still, it's also tough to tell in a trailer if Nolan's issues with sound design will be a problem with this movie. We also still don't know if he used practical effects in every aspect of this movie, including the bomb. Chris, people want to know if you actually set off an atomic bomb; it's important information. Anyway, we got a new poster today spotlighting "The Gadget." According to Bleeding Cool managing editor and massive history nerd Mark Seifert, "The Gadget was the test bomb. It was the first ever working atomic bomb and was detonated at the Trinity test in the New Mexico desert on July 16, 1945."

The new poster likely means that the new trailer for Oppenheimer that Nolan could not confirm or deny was attached to Guardians at CinemaCon does exist. However, Nolan does like his trailers to have theatrical runs before they are released online, so we might not see it for a few days.

Oppenheimer: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. It will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist, and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Academy Award® nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber, and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Oppenheimer also stars Oscar® winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar® nominated actor, writer, and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh. The cast includes Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises).