Resident Evil Director Discusses Returning to its Horror Roots

Resident Evil is already an uber-successful videogame franchise and throughout the '00s, and '10s, a largely profitable film series loosely based on its source material. Now, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is the first opportunity to return to the franchise, with the hopes to relaunch Resident Evil as a cinematic property.

This time around, the film's content will rely more on its videogame origins, which director Johannes Roberts recently addressed when talking to Entertainment Weekly. Roberts shares with the publication, "They were never really about the games," and adds, "I'm a horror guy. I'm a Stephen King guy. I'm a John Carpenter guy. All those things are sort of built into the fabric of this movie, I was just like, 'Let's make a scary movie again.'"

In hoping to replicate some of his referenced horror genre inspirations and Resident Evil's original ambiance, Roberts appears to have drawn energy from a contained environment. With a city being the focus (and a mansion being the more central backdrop), Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will create a much more claustrophobic zombie experience than we've become accustomed to.

Continuing his thoughts on the differences between adaptations and their interpretations, Roberts later notes, "They had some materials that they were looking at, but they didn't really know what they were going to do." but made sure to emphasize one major goal, that, "This needs to be a whole different beast' from the six former films that starred Milla Jovovich, and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is directed by Roberts, stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough. The source-material-based adaptation will be released later this week on November 24th – exclusively in theaters. Are you excited for more Resident Evil in its highly anticipated cinematic form?