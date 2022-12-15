Night Of The Living Dead Sequel Gobbled Up By MGM

Night of the Living Dead is getting a sequel, helmed by Nikyatu Jusu (Nanny) for Village Roadshow Pictures, Vertigo Entertainment, Westbrook, Origin Story, and the late George A. Romero's Sanibel Films. MGM seems to have won a bidding war for the distribution rights worldwide. The script was written by The Walking Dead's LaToya Morgan. The plan by MGM is for this to be a theatrical release. This would be a big get for Amazon, who would also control the film's release through Prime video around the world as well after a theatrical run. They purchased MGM earlier this year. Deadline had the news of the sale.

Night Of The Living Dead: the Legacy Lives On

"Night of the Living Dead is Jusu's second project with Amazon on the heels of her feature directorial debut, Nanny, which this year became the first horror film to win Sundance's Grand Jury Prize, with Jusu at the same time becoming just the second Black female filmmaker to claim the award. That film, following the Senegalese immigrant nanny Aisha (Anna Diop) as she attempts to piece together a new life in New York City, while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, was released theatrically through Amazon on November 23rd and debuts globally on Prime Video on Friday, December 16. "

I think I can get behind this. The universe Night of the Living Dead inhabits is already full of amazing films, some of which the entire backbone of horror is built on. I think it is important we continue to keep that name alive for all time, and a proper sequel instead of some lame direct-to-blu-ray garbage is the way to go. Jusu is very talented, and the prestige she will bring to the project would make Romero proud.