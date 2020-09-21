No Film Yet But National Army Museum Launches King's Man Exhibition

The in-person promotions for the Kingsman movies in London have always been pretty spectacular. Both times they have fitted an actual Kingsman tailor store in the heart of London's fashion district near Regent's Street, as close to their position in the movie as possible. I popped along to them for both Kingsman: Secret Service five years ago and Kingsman: Golden Circle three years ago.

But with The King's Man being a prequel, before the setting up of the in-universe Kingsman stores, the marketing has gone in a different direction, at London's National Army Museum, with the opening of a brand new exhibition ahead of current planned UK releases in cinemas on 26th February 2021.

The King's Man Experience however will only run until the 31st October 2020. Which many have echoed the previously planned release date of September 30th, following previous planned releases for November 15th 2019 and February 14th 2020. It's been a long time coming.

The King's Man Experience will take visitors on an immersive journey exploring the First World War and the real-life events which inspired the King's Man story. The exhibition showcases a number of never-before-seen props, costumes and behind-the-scenes material which were used in the film, giving fans the opportunity to see these items before they can see the film in cinemas in February. Visitors have the opportunity to see how the attention to detail shown in many areas of this forthcoming film truly reflects the realities of the First World War and the creation of such a significant time in our history.

Matthew Vaughn, director and producer of The King's Man said, "I have tremendous respect for the British Armed Forces, and so it has been a real honour to collaborate with the National Army Museum on this exhibition of The Kingsman franchise, giving fans an exclusive look behind the scenes. We have pulled together some fantastic props & costumes from upcoming The King's Man and I hope visitors enjoy this sneak peek."

Linda Stranks, Head of Marketing & Communications at the National Army Museum says: "We are delighted to have this opportunity to engage a new audience with the history of our Army, through the excitement of popular culture and the thrilling new film The King's Man. There has never been a more relevant time to learn about the impact that the Army has had on society today. We hope fans of the series will come away from The King's Man Experience and the National Army Museum having learnt something about the real-life objects and events on which this film is based."

The National Army Museum recently reopened following lockdown, with Covid-secure measures in place to protect its staff and visitors. Entrance to the Museum and The King's Man Experience is free of charge but allocated timeslots must be booked in advance. Hmm. I might just give it a go. You can book tickets here.