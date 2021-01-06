Frank Grillo Stars In No Man's Land, Trailer Is Out Now

Frank Grillo is starring in a new film titled No Man's Land. Directed by Conor Allyn, the film is being released by IFC Films and also stars Jake Allyn, Jorge A. Jimenez, Alex MacNicoll, with Andie MacDowell and George Lopez. Grillo plays a border vigilante who patrols the Mexico/US border with his son. When the kid accidentally kills a Mexican immigrant, the son is forced to flee across the border, where he learns that all of his prejudices and beliefs are wrong. You can check out the trailer and synopsis for No Man's Land down below.

No Man's Land Synopsis

"Border vigilante Bill Greer (Frank Grillo) and his son Jackson (Jake Allyn) are on patrol when Jackson accidentally kills a Mexican immigrant boy. Bill tries to take the blame, but Texas Ranger Ramirez (George Lopez) sees through the lie, spurring Jackson to flee south on horseback across the Rio Grande to become a gringo "illegal alien" in Mexico. Chased by Texas Rangers and Mexican federales, Jackson journeys across deserts and mountains to seek forgiveness from the dead boy's vengeful father (Jorge A. Jimenez), as he falls in love with the land he was taught to hate. "

I don't know how heavy-handed this film is going to be, but it looks like it might be a good watch. I enjoy most of Grillo's work, and the perspective change of the son may lead to some pretty interesting places. No Man's Land, in theory, could be great. We shall see, though. Starring Frank Grillo, Jake Allyn, Jorge A. Jimenez, Alex MacNicoll, with Andie MacDowell and George Lopez, the film will open in Select Theaters, on Digital Platforms and VOD on January 22nd.