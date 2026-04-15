Posted in: Casting, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: bradley cooper, margot robbie, Ocean's 11, Warner Bros

Ocean's 11 Prequel Officially Dated, Bradley Cooper To Write & Direct

The Ocean's 11 prequel will indeed be written and directed by Bradley Cooper, who will also co-star with Margot Robbie.

Article Summary Bradley Cooper will write, direct, and star in the Ocean's 11 prequel, with Margot Robbie co-starring and producing.

The film is officially dated for June 25, 2027, giving Cooper a tight window to get it made.

Set in 1962 Monaco, the story follows Danny Ocean's parents pulling off a heist at the Grand Prix.

The Ocean's franchise has grossed $1.4 billion, but can Cooper bring the fun and charm it demands?

Ocean's 11 has an untitled prequel coming; we all knew that already. After a bit of musical chairs at director, Warner Bros has now confirmed that Bradley Cooper will star, write, and direct the film. Margot Robbie will co-star and produce the film, which the studio has also dated for June 25, 2027. Better get going then, Bradley. Story details were also spilled by Robbie via a clip that ran last night at CinemaCon, during the Warner Bros presentation: "Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows: his parents. You'll see them in all their prime in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix." THR had the news of Cooper directing.

Ocean's 11 Spin-Offs Are A Great Idea

The Ocean's 11 franchise has been a lucrative one, spanning four films and grossing $1.4 billion at the box office. The last film to release was Ocean's 8, a spin-off starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter. That film was directed by Gary Ross. It didn't blow away the box office, but it did really well, taking in $297 million worldwide and showing that an Ocean's 11 film without George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon can still be really successful.

I mean, this franchise has a huge pedigree to live up to. Basically, every respected actor across multiple generations has been in one of these, if not more. It is a chance to see these performers let loose and let their hair down, and a good Ocean's 11 film should feel like that. They are supposed to be fun. My only worry is that I am not sure that Bradley Cooper, as a director, can capture that feeling. His previous films have a bit of whimsy, but calling them "fun" would be disingenuous. Well shall see, and we don't have to wait very long, either.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!