Okay, Which Joe Biden Staffer Chose The Ghostbusters 2 Music?

"Your love, lifting me higher… than I've ever been lifted before…" the music of Howard Huntsberry in Ghostbusters 2 is used by the Ghostbusting team to help inspire New Yorkers to cheer them along, as they walk the Statue Of Liberty through New York to drive a fatal blow on the big bad's base.

It was also the music to which Joe Biden finished his acceptance speech.

Did someone on Joe Biden's staff see a connection between the two events? Or did they just like the song? Social media has its suspicions.

"He's playing the song that melts the slime in Ghostbusters." — my wife, on Biden's exit song — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 8, 2020

Just when I thought I couldn't be happier about the @JoeBiden win, he plays the Ghostbusters 2 song. pic.twitter.com/li4JkMgkeM — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) November 8, 2020

It is not lost on me that the song "Higher and Higher", used tonight at the end of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris speech, was also used during the scene in @Ghostbusters 2 where they animate the Statue of Liberty to rally the citizens and weaken the slime.#ByeDon #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/rYLZJ0GEP6 — Kristen (@ijlpyou) November 8, 2020

So joe Biden just left the stage to Higher and all I could think of was the ghostbusters saving New York with the Statue of Liberty. https://t.co/caB8feWgLo @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris @Ghostbusters #Election2020 — Ryan Schereck (@MadHouseMonstAr) November 8, 2020

Biden and Harris strutting off to "Higher and Higher" is the most slick-ass #Ghostbusters 2 reference I've ever seen. #IfYouKnowYouKnow #80sbabies — Duante Beddingfield (@DBFreePress) November 8, 2020

The first song was your love keeps lifting me higher and I instantly had a vision of the statue of liberty walking down the street (Ghostbusters)

But she was smiling. 😂 — R.G. Alexander (@RG_Alexander) November 8, 2020

Respect to the genius who added the song (Higher and Higher) from Ghostbusters 2 to the post-speech playlist tonight. Y'all remember that scene where they used music to activate the Statue of Liberty to defeat Vigo? Very fitting! Congrats VP Elect Harris & President Elect Biden! — Kim LaBruzza (@Therealbruzza2) November 8, 2020

They're going to get #Ghostbusters2 trending, aren't they?