Okay, Which Joe Biden Staffer Chose The Ghostbusters 2 Music?

"Your love, lifting me higher… than I've ever been lifted before…" the music of Howard Huntsberry in Ghostbusters 2 is used by the Ghostbusting team to help inspire New Yorkers to cheer them along, as they walk the Statue Of Liberty through New York to drive a fatal blow on the big bad's base.

It was also the music to which Joe Biden finished his acceptance speech.

Did someone on Joe Biden's staff see a connection between the two events? Or did they just like the song? Social media has its suspicions.

They're going to get #Ghostbusters2 trending, aren't they?

