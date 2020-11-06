Patton Oswalt Hosts Movie Marathon On Shout Factory TV Tomorrow

Airing tomorrow, Shout Factory TV is partnering with Patton Oswalt for a curated day of cheesy cult classic films. Six will air starting at noon EST and run for twelve hours. The included films will be Chopping Mall, Battle Beyond the Stars, Shriek of the Mutilated, Suburbia, Eat My Dust, and Q the Winged Serpent. In-between the films will be segments filmed with Patton Oswalt. Out of those, if you haven't seen Chopping Mall or Suburbia before, well, you should tune in just for those.

Of Course, Patton Oswalt Likes Chopping Mall

"On November 7, Shout! Factory TV will proudly present Patton Oswalt's Six Pack Movie Marathon, a 12-hour gauntlet of B-movies hand-selected by Oswalt, with hosted segments and interstitials from the film-buff comedian.

Patton Oswalt's Six Pack consists of Chopping Mall, Battle Beyond the Stars, Shriek of the Mutilated, Suburbia, Eat My Dust, and Q the Winged Serpent, featuring the best in B-movies that run the gamut from space opera to monster horror to punk rock pandemonium. "It is true what you have heard about me. I am a cinephile, but don't think for a moment that I am a film snob," said Oswalt. "There's always something in every film, whether it's a single shot, a performance, a stunt—every film contains something that is worth the experience. Together, we will find redemption for all six of my selections…or die trying. See you on the screen of your choice. BYO treats and no smoking in the balcony, kids."

The livestream can be viewed on ShoutFactoryTV.com , Shout! Factory TV's Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps, and the following digital streaming platforms: Pluto TV, Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity, Xumo, Vizio, Redbox, IMDb TV, and STIRR. Versions of the broadcast will also be available for viewing on-demand following the marathon on ShoutFactoryTV.com and its platforms. Tune in because spending any time with Patton Oswalt is something you should do.