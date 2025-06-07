Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: constantine, constantine 2, dc, peter stormare, Warner Bros

Peter Stormare Shares What Fans Can Expect from Constantine 2

One of the stars of the 2005 film Constantine reveals why the sequel has taken so long, and what to expect from the next entry.

Article Summary Constantine 2 is in development with Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence returning.

Peter Stormare reveals the sequel will focus on spiritual themes, staying true to the original's tone.

Delays for Constantine 2 center on studio demands for spectacle, which Reeves pushed back against.

Fans can expect a grounded story about demons and fate, honoring the roots of the Hellblazer comics.

In 2005, Constantine unleashed Keanu Reeves as John Constantine, a chain-smoking occult detective battling demons in a gritty, noir-infused take on DC's Hellblazer comics—directed by Francis Lawrence, and starring Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, and Peter Stormare. With a $100 million budget, it grossed $230 million worldwide during its box office run, becoming a modest return that didn't lead to immediate sequel conversations. Yet, its dark tone and Reeves' soulful performance turned it into a cult classic, gaining a passionate fanbase through home video and streaming over the years.

Now, Constantine 2 is in development under DC's Elseworlds banner, which allows standalone stories outside the main DC Universe. And as recent as February 2025, reports indicated that Reeves and Lawrence, returning as star and director, pitched a script to Warner Bros., aiming to recapture the original's spiritual and psychological depth. While details remain scarce—no production window, release date, or confirmed vision for the film's aesthetic have been announced—the sequel is expected to explore Constantine's ongoing struggle with his cursed fate and demonic adversaries, staying true to the Hellblazer roots.

Peter Stormare Explains Why Constantine 2 is Expected to be a Grounded Story

Stormare, who is expected to reprise his role as Lucifer, spoke to The Direct about the delays thus far, telling the outlet, "But to do a sequel, the studios want to have, you know, cars flying in the air. They want to have people doing flip-flops and fighting action scenes. And I think Keanu says, 'I've done John Wick. This movie is spiritual. It's about demons and regular people. And I wanted to keep it that way.' And we talked about that. I want to do God coming down exactly the same way, but in a black suit and looking more or less like Lucifer from the first one. I'm 12 years older, so it's going to be hard to, you know, completely imitate the first movie. But, I think from Keanu, he wants to do a sequel that is very close to the first one."

Reeves' insistence on a spiritual focus over studio-driven spectacle is yet another reminder about why he's become such a popular industry asset. While Constantine 2 remains in early stages, with no confirmed production timeline or visual direction, the involvement of Reeves, Lawrence, and Stormare fuels hope that the next chapter will be worthwhile.

That being said, do you have any particular hopes for a Constantine sequel?

