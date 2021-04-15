Pilou Asbaek Reportedly in Talks to Join Aquaman 2

The DC Universe is currently heading into an absolutely insane 2021 when it comes to production. The Batman just finished shooting last month, Black Adam just started production, The Flash is going to start any day now, Shazam: Fury of the Gods is reportedly starting next month, and Aquaman 2 is getting ready to start as well. Aquaman is sort of an odd duck of the DC universe in that it didn't have the glowing reviews of Wonder Woman, but something about it really clicked with audiences. In terms of pure numbers, Aquaman is the most successful of the DC movies so far. The sequel got back the same creative team, more or less, so there is going to be a lot of pressure on this one to break a billion at the worldwide box office despite the fact that the world is much different now than it was in 2018 when the first movie came out. Mid-2021 is the rumored start time on the production, and it sounds like we might have our first casting addition or at least the first name to come up for "in talks." According to Deadline, Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbaek is reportedly in talks to join Aquaman 2.

Warner Bros. didn't have any comment on the report, and there doesn't seem to be any indication about what kind of role Asbaek would be playing. At the moment, we don't have any plot details about this movie or anything either. The only things we do know are some returning cast members and that Aquaman 2 currently has a release date of December 16, 2022. Once the casting actively gets started, we'll probably learn more about the movie, but we'll have to see. For now, the one thing we can count on is that Aquaman 2 is going to be visually stunning because say what you want about the first movie [and I often do]; it is one of the most beautiful and unique looking movies DC has probably ever put out.