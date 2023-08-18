Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, predator, prey

Prey Is Coming Home On 4K Blu-ray On October 3rd

Prey the excellent Predator film from Hulu last year, is getting a 4K Blu-ray release this October, including as a Steelbook.

Prey, last year's entry into the Predator franchise that was a Hulu exclusive release, is coming to 4K Blu-ray on October 3rd. In this new landscape of physical releases, this may be the start of an avalanche of releases for previously streaming exclusives. This release is full of special features, including an audio commentary, making-of docs, a deleted scene, and much more. On top of the regular release, there will also be a special Steelbook for collectors to track down. You can see that below, as well as the full list of special features.

Prey 4K Blu-ray Release Details

"The epic Predator legacy continues with this action-thriller set in 1719 on the Great Plains with a band of Comanches. When Naru, a ﬁerce and highly skilled young warrior, sets out to protect her people, the prey she stalks turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator — leading to a vicious and terrifying showdown. Nominated for six Emmys, including Outstanding Television Movie, the science-fiction film welcomes new viewers into the Predator story while entertaining long-time fans of the celebrated franchise. All formats include a full-length Comanche audio track and never-before-seen bonus content."

The full list of Special Features and Technical Specs:

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Making of Prey: Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen.

Prey FYC Panel With Cast & Crew: Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis.

Alternative Opening Scene: Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

Deleted Scene: Big Warrior, Little Warrior: Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

Deleted Scene: Treetop Chase (pre-vis): Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

Audio Commentary: Play Movie With Audio Commentary By Dan Trachtenberg, Amber Midthunder, Jeff Cutter & Angela M. Catanzaro

Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

