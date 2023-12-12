Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, hunger games, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, lionsgate

Rachel Zegler Reveals Her Slightly Improvised Hunger Games Scene

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actor Rachel Zegler reveals which scene included an improvised reaction.

It isn't always guaranteed that an actor will get a chance to contribute to a project with creative input, but when they do, it can (occasionally) help an actor's portrayal of a character. Just look at what's happening with Wednesday's Jenna Ortega. In the case of the new franchise film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, one of the film's leading stars is now breaking down the scene that includes an unscripted reaction from the actor.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Star Talks Improv Moments

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hunger Games star Rachel Zegler discussed an improvised moment that ended up making the final cut, explaining, "There's also, like, when we were doing reshoots, and we were doing a scene that we belovedly called 'Love Alley,' and Tom grabbed my chin, and I just… ew. It's after Lucy Grey's kinda started to clock the Sejanus of it all and a lot of things that are kind of changing in between the percentage of trust on either side of the relationship, and I had an involuntary flinch to Tom grabbing my chin, and it made it in there, and it's so sick."

While previously talking about the relationship between the two leads, the film's director Francis Lawrence told People that it might not be classified as authentic love, admitting, "[Producer Nina Jacobson] often says that not everybody's a songbird and not everybody's a snake. And I think that's true. They both have a little bit of both in them. He needs her to survive and win the prize. She needs him to survive. Are they attracted? Sure. Do they truly love one another? I don't know."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is still in theaters if you haven't had a chance to witness the first chapter of the Hunger Games story just yet.

