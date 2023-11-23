Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, lionsgate, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: Lucy Gray and Snow's Romance

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes director Francis Lawrence is sharing his thoughts on the film's brand new pairing.

Article Summary Francis Lawrence discusses the nuanced romance of Snow and Lucy Gray.

The prequel explores the origins of The Hunger Games, 64 years prior.

Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler star as young Snow and Lucy Gray Baird.

Snow's journey from mentor to potentially tyrannical leader is addressed.

The newest chapter of Lionsgate's The Hunger Games franchise, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has taken us back to the origin of the titular event, along with introducing a new hero and an essential backstory to a familiar face. And yes, they do have strong chemistry. But after witnessing the undeniable spark presented between Katniss and Peeta in the original film series, how does this new pairing compare?

Is Love Included in The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes?

While speaking with People, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes director Francis Lawrence discussed the romantic spark between the film's two leading roles and whether the connection can be deemed as love. Lawrence tells the magazine, "[Producer Nina Jacobson] often says that not everybody's a songbird and not everybody's a snake. And I think that's true. They both have a little bit of both in them. He needs her to survive and win the prize. She needs him to survive. Are they attracted? Sure. Do they truly love one another? I don't know."

The film's synopsis: "Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem. The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is currently available in theaters.

